    PM Modi greets people on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday.

    PM Modi greets people on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

    May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good, he wished.

    Modi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 10:45 [IST]
