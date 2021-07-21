PM Modi greets people on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

Prez, PM & other leaders wish 'Muslim brothers' on Eid

New Delhi, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday.

May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good, he wished.

Modi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 10:45 [IST]