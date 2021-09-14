YouTube
    PM Modi greets people on Hindi Diwas

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' on Tuesday, and said that people from different regions have played a significant role in making the language capable.

    PM Modi greets people on Hindi Diwas
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    It is due to your efforts that Hindi is strongly establishing its identity at the global level, he tweeted.

    It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:37 [IST]
