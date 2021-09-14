Media was critical of UPA during 26/11 attack, not the same with Narendra Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

Even small things by you can motivate the country a lot: Prime Minister Modi to para athletes [Video]

With eye on UP elections, Modi set to lay foundation stone of university named after Jat figure

PM Modi, Biden and over 100 world leaders to address UNGA in person next week

PM Modi greets people on Hindi Diwas

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' on Tuesday, and said that people from different regions have played a significant role in making the language capable.

It is due to your efforts that Hindi is strongly establishing its identity at the global level, he tweeted.

It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:37 [IST]