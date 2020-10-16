YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the National Security Guard (NSG) on its raising day, and said the country is proud of its efforts to keep India safe and secure.

    PM Modi greets NSG on its raising day

    "On their Raising Day, greetings to @nsgblackcats personnel and their families. NSG plays a crucial role in India's security apparatus. It has been associated with utmost courage and professionalism. India is proud of NSG's efforts to keep India safe and secure," Modi tweeted.

    A central agency, the NSG is an elite counter-terrorist force which is used in exceptional circumstances.

