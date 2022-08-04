Need to inculcate spirt of patriotism, discipline in police training: Shah

PM Modi gave an all-reaching, all-inclusive govt in 8 years: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered the country an all-inclusive, all-reaching government over the last eight years, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah also took an apparent swipe at the earlier UPA governnment at the Centre, alleging there was "policy paralysis" then, while a number of scams also happened.

"In eight years PM Narendra Modi gave a 'Sarva Sparshi, Sarva Samaveshi' government to the country. There isn't any area where reforms didn't take place and we have taken an oath for the welfare of the entire society," he said.

Shah was speaking at the 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry here to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence.

Indirectly referring to the earlier UPA government Shah said, "there was a time before 2014 when the Prime Minister was not considered as a Prime Minister as every minister believed he or she" was the PM.

"There was a policy paralysis in the country and there were Rs 12 lakh crore (worth) scams," the union minister alleged.

Shah also said crony capitalism and price rise were at the peak and the ease of doing business had hit rock bottom then.

"These developments made the country take a unanimous decision to install a government with majority," he said about the BJP's victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 15:07 [IST]