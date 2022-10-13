PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station to Delhi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh.

In Una, the Prime Minister flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura to New Delhi. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister inspected the train coaches of the Vande Bharat Express and took stock of the onboard facilities. He also inspected the control centre of the locomotive engine of Vande Bharat Express and the Una railway station.

The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel. The travel time from Una to New Delhi will be reduced by two hours. Running from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, it will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with more advancements and improved features such as reaching a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour. The improved Vande Bharat Express will weigh 392 tons when compared to the previous version of 430 tons. It will also have a Wi-Fi content on-demand facility.

Every coach has 32" screens providing passenger information and infotainment compared to 24" in the previous version. Vande Bharat Express will also be environmentally friendly as the ACs will be 15 per cent more energy efficient.

With dust-free clean air cooling of the traction motor, travel will become more comfortable. A side recliner seat facility provided only to Executive Class passengers earlier will now be made available for all classes. Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats

In the new design of Vande Bharat Express, a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the Roof-Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification. As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses etc. coming through fresh air and return air.

The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH.

The PM will also launch a slew of developmental projects in Himachal Pradesh today.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two hydropower projects - the 48 MW Chanju-III Hydro-electric Project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju Hydro-electric Project. Both these projects will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and Himachal Pradesh is expected to get annual revenue of around Rs. 110 crore from these projects, said a statement from his office.

PM Modi will also launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Himachal Pradesh for the upgrade of around 3125 kms of roads in the state. More than Rs. 420 crore has been sanctioned by the Central Government under this phase for the upgrade of 440 kms of roads in 15 border and far flung blocks of the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said this would be Modi's ninth visit to the state in the last five years. Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Modi said, "I will be among the people of Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 13th October. Looking forward to the programmes in Una and Chamba where many development works will be inaugurated which are aimed at further increasing the pace of progress in the state."

"You would be glad to know that the Vande Bharat Express would be flagged off. IIIT, Una will also be dedicated to the nation. The foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park will be laid. These works will give wings to people's aspirations."