PM Modi extends greetings on 'Hindi Diwas'

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended wishes on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

    "Hindi has brought a special honor to India all over the world. Its simplicity, spontaneity and sensitivity always attract. On Hindi Diwas, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all those people who have contributed tirelessly in making it prosperous and empowered," PM Modi tweeted.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Hindi Divas is observed all over the country on September 14. It was on this day in 1949 when the Constitution-makers of the country decided to accord the status of Official Language of the Union to Hindi.

    Hindi is spoken by over 400 million people as a first language while 120 million use Hindi as a second language.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 9:35 [IST]
