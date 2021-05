Joyalukkas welcomes the festival of prosperity: Akshaya Tritiya with ‘Gold Fortune’ offer

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Friday.

"May this festival associated with fulfilling auspicious works strengthen our resolve to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted.

Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary.

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 9:07 [IST]