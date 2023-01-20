Our government is not focused on vote-bank politics but on development: PM Modi in Karnataka

First time since independence, India has courage to turn dreams into reality: PM Modi

PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in different government departments and organisations and address them on Friday via video-conferencing.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela, PM Modi said,''Rozgar Mela has become an identity of our good governance. It is a testament to our commitment towards keeping our promises.''

It is part of the 'Rozgar Mela' drive which was announced by him last year to give jobs to 10 lakh people.

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 71K appointment letters to new recruits

The PMO said it is a step towards fulfilment of Modi's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation. The 'Rozgar Mela' is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, it added.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions under the central government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, grameen dak sevak, Income Tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers among others.

The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the 'Karmayogi Prarambh' module will also be shared during the programme. The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments, it said.