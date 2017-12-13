PM Modi dispels rumors around FRDI bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dispelled rumours about Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill 2017 at the 90th annual general meeting of FICCI.

PM Modi assured that government is working to protect interest and rights of depositors. "Rumors regarding FRDI are being spread. Government is working towards protecting interest and rights of depositors but rumors being spread are totally opposite", he said.

He said that contribution of institutions like FICCI important to dispel such rumors.

"You must have seen that this Government is taking decisions keeping in consideration the needs of the youth in the country, but you can also see the contrast in the previous Government," PM Modi said.

"This government is working to end such a fight with the system. We are working to establish a system which is not only transparent, but sensitive as well and that understands the needs of the people," he added.

OneIndia News