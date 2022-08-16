India to soon get 5G services: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed India's solidarity with France in dealing with devastating wildfires.

"We discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under India-France Strategic Partnership & other issues of global and regional significance," tweets PM Modi.

"President Emmanuel Macron and I also agreed to cooperate closely in responding to global challenges of food and energy security," the prime minister added.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 22:17 [IST]