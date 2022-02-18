PM Modi dedicates to nation railway lines connecting Thane and Diva

After relentlessly criticising him: KCR gets birthday wish from PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two railway lines between Thane and Diva in Maharashtra on Friday through video conferencing.

Kalyan is the main junction of the Central Railway. The traffic coming from the north side and the southern side of the country merge at Kalyan and moves towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus).

Out of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, mail express and goods trains. To segregate suburban and long distance trains, two additional tracks were planned, the statement said.

The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at an approximate cost of Rs 620 crores and features a 1.4-km long rail flyover, three major bridges, 21 minor bridges, it said. These lines will significantly remove the interference of long distance train's traffic with suburban train's traffic in Mumbai, the statement said.

These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city, it added.

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 17:08 [IST]