PM Modi dares the Wild with Bear Grylls

New Delhi, Aug 12: In an epic adventure of a lifetime, one that unites an ace adventurer with the leader of the world's largest democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed his never seen before avatar as he ventures into the wilderness of Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park with Bear Grylls in a special episode of Man Vs Wild.

PM Modi share little known anecdotes from his childhood.

During a freewheeling chat on the show, Bear Grylls asked PM Modi how he was as a child. PM Modi said, "I didn't have a sophisticated childhood. When I went to school I kept myself perfect, I didnt have an iron at home so used keep burnt coal on cooper bowl to iron my shirt." PM Modi also shared how he used to run a tea stall during his childhood.

Bear Grylls makes a spear out of a branch of a tree. He hands it over to PM Modi as a safeguard against potential attack from a tiger. Modi asks him to leave it to god and not worry about anything.

"I was born in a very ordinary family. We were very poor, but my life has always been very connected with nature. In winter, I used to use the dew drops to make soap since we couldn't afford an actual soap," says Narendra Modi.

"I don't think we should consider this experience dangerous. If we live in harmony with nature, nothing can go wrong," says Narendra Modi.

"Jim Corbett National Park is a great place for people to experience nature. People who are interested in the environment and its issues should come and visit this lovely place," says Narendra Modi