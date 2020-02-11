PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi Assembly poll win

Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for his party's win with mandate in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 and wished him through tweet, "the very best" in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi.

Reportedly, the AAP convenor thanked the prime minister for his wishes, saying he looks forward to working closely with the Centre to make Delhi a world-class city.

PM Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to AAP and shri @ArvindKejriwal ji for the victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi."

Replying to PM, Kejriwal tweeted, "Thank u (you) so much sir. I look forward to working closely wid (with) Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city."

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to form government in Delhi for a third consecutive term with the party getting a fresh mandate to run the city-state in the February 8 elections.