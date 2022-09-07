YouTube
    PM Modi condoles Karnataka minister Umesh Katti's death

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Karnataka minister Umesh Katti who died following a cardiac arrest.

    Katti(61) died in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

    Umesh Katti
    Modi tweeted, "Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka's development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti."

    The BJP leader is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

    Read more about:

    death narendra modi tributes

