YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    PM Modi condoles death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom, former head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church and the longest-serving bishop in India, and said he will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering.

    PM Modi condoles death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom

    The bishop died due to age-related ailments on Wednesday, a church spokesman said. He was 103.

    An outstanding religious dignitary with a genuine humanitarian outlook and global vision, Mar Chrysostom was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018.

    Paying tributes, Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of His Grace The Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. He will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. Condolences to the members of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church.

    MORE narendra modi NEWS

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 10:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X