  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi changed currency notes like Tughlaq: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 16: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisions to that of the controversial 14 century Delhi ruler Mohammad Bin Tughlaq.

    File photo of Ghulam Nabi Azad
    File photo of Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Criticising the 2016 demonetisation move, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha alleged that PM Modi gave many ''Tughlaqi farman'' (diktats) during his rule due to which common people suffered.

    "Modi changed the currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 with new currency notes as Tughlaq had done by issuing currency of brass and copper during his rule," Azad told reporters.

    Will BJP, NDA form the next government? Here is Azad's take

    Tughlaq, who ruled the Delhi Sultanate for a short period of time in the 14th century, was known for his controversial decisions like shifting the capital of the Sultanate from Delhi to Daulatabad and introducing non-precious metal currency.

    "Modi withdrew Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes during demonetisation claiming that it will check black money but later he circulated Rs. 2,000 currency notes, which was contradictory in itself," Azad said.

    The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister alleged that PM Modi took the decision of demonetisation "without getting the consent of the RBI governor and the cabinet".

    Azad claimed that demonetisation and wrongly implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) had adversely affected the economy especially small and medium scale industries due to which over 4.5 crore people became jobless.

    Talking about Pradhanmantri Fasal Beema Yojna, he claimed that the insurance companies were benefited "to the tune of Rs. 3000 crores from this scheme implemented by Modi government, while only 45 per cent farmers were covered under this scheme."

    "I asked in Parliament if this scheme has been implemented for the benefit of farmers or for insurance companies, but Modi did not give any reply," he said.

    Asked if it is appropriate to equate a democratically elected prime minister with Tughlaq, Azad replied, "I have not equated Modi with Tughlaq. I just said Modi is like Tughlaq."

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi gulam nabi azad lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 23:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue