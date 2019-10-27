PM Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans in J&K's Rajouri

Jawans happy and proud

The troops said they were "happy and proud" on meeting PM Modi and one soldier told news agency PTI that his "gesture came as a morale booster for the soldiers working round the clock to secure the country's borders."

PM Modi's praise for jawans

The soldiers said the prime minister asked them to continue their vigil along the border for peace in the region.

PM Modi's third Diwali since 2014

PM Modi's Diwali visits to troops started in 2014 after he spent the festival at Siachen in Ladakh with soldiers, besides visiting the flood victims in Srinagar.

Last year too, he celebrated Diwali with the Army and the ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.