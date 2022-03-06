YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi buys Pune Metro Ticket for inaugural ride: Check Routes, Time Table, Fare

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Mar 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune metro rail project.

    The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware Metro Station, from where Modi proceeded to take a metro ride to the Anandnagar station.

    PM Modi buys Pune Metro Ticket for inaugural ride: Check Routes, Time Table, Fare

    The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.

    The metro will be operational on two routes-Vanaz to Garware College Metro Station and PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) to Phugewadi Metro Station.

    Line one (PCMC-Swargate)

    PCMC
    Sant Tukaram Nagar
    Bhosari (Nashik Phata)
    Kasarwadi
    Phugewadi
    Dapodi (Not operational yet)
    Bopodi (Not operational yet)
    Khadki (Not operational yet)
    Range Hill (Not operational yet)
    Shivaji Nagar (Not operational yet)
    Civil Court (Not operational yet)
    Budhwar Peth (Not operational yet)
    Mandai (Not operational yet)
    Swargate (Not operational yet)

    Line 2 (Vanaz-Ramwadi)

    Vanaz
    Anand Nagar
    Ideal Colony
    Nal Stop
    Garware College
    Deccan Gymkhana (Not operational yet)
    Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan (Not operational yet)
    PMC (Not operational yet)
    Civil Court (Not operational yet)
    Mangalwar Peth (Not operational yet)
    Pune Railway Station (Not operational yet)
    Ruby Hall Clinic (Not operational yet)
    Bund Garden (Not operational yet)
    Yerawada (Not operational yet)
    Kalyani Nagar (Not operational yet)
    Ramwadi (Not operational yet)

    More pune News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi ticket pune metro

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X