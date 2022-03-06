PM Modi buys Pune Metro Ticket for inaugural ride: Check Routes, Time Table, Fare

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pune, Mar 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune metro rail project.

The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware Metro Station, from where Modi proceeded to take a metro ride to the Anandnagar station.

The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.

PM @narendramodi inaugurated the Pune Metro and travelled on board with his young friends. pic.twitter.com/154a2mJk8f — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 6, 2022

The metro will be operational on two routes-Vanaz to Garware College Metro Station and PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) to Phugewadi Metro Station.

Line one (PCMC-Swargate)

PCMC

Sant Tukaram Nagar

Bhosari (Nashik Phata)

Kasarwadi

Phugewadi

Dapodi (Not operational yet)

Bopodi (Not operational yet)

Khadki (Not operational yet)

Range Hill (Not operational yet)

Shivaji Nagar (Not operational yet)

Civil Court (Not operational yet)

Budhwar Peth (Not operational yet)

Mandai (Not operational yet)

Swargate (Not operational yet)

Line 2 (Vanaz-Ramwadi)

Vanaz

Anand Nagar

Ideal Colony

Nal Stop

Garware College

Deccan Gymkhana (Not operational yet)

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan (Not operational yet)

PMC (Not operational yet)

Civil Court (Not operational yet)

Mangalwar Peth (Not operational yet)

Pune Railway Station (Not operational yet)

Ruby Hall Clinic (Not operational yet)

Bund Garden (Not operational yet)

Yerawada (Not operational yet)

Kalyani Nagar (Not operational yet)

Ramwadi (Not operational yet)