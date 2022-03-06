PM Modi buys Pune Metro Ticket for inaugural ride: Check Routes, Time Table, Fare
Pune, Mar 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune metro rail project.
The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware Metro Station, from where Modi proceeded to take a metro ride to the Anandnagar station.
The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.
Ensuring convenient and comfortable travel for the people of Pune.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 6, 2022
PM @narendramodi inaugurated the Pune Metro and travelled on board with his young friends. pic.twitter.com/154a2mJk8f
The metro will be operational on two routes-Vanaz to Garware College Metro Station and PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) to Phugewadi Metro Station.
Line one (PCMC-Swargate)
PCMC
Sant Tukaram Nagar
Bhosari (Nashik Phata)
Kasarwadi
Phugewadi
Dapodi (Not operational yet)
Bopodi (Not operational yet)
Khadki (Not operational yet)
Range Hill (Not operational yet)
Shivaji Nagar (Not operational yet)
Civil Court (Not operational yet)
Budhwar Peth (Not operational yet)
Mandai (Not operational yet)
Swargate (Not operational yet)
Line 2 (Vanaz-Ramwadi)
Vanaz
Anand Nagar
Ideal Colony
Nal Stop
Garware College
Deccan Gymkhana (Not operational yet)
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan (Not operational yet)
PMC (Not operational yet)
Civil Court (Not operational yet)
Mangalwar Peth (Not operational yet)
Pune Railway Station (Not operational yet)
Ruby Hall Clinic (Not operational yet)
Bund Garden (Not operational yet)
Yerawada (Not operational yet)
Kalyani Nagar (Not operational yet)
Ramwadi (Not operational yet)