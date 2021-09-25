PM Modi UNGA Speech Live Updates: PM Modi to address UNGA at 6.30 pm

Biden praises Indian press, says they are better behaved than US journalists

New Delhi, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached New York where he is scheduled to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which had gone virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House and attended his first in-person Quad summit on Friday.

