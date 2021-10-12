PM Modi at G20 extraordinary summit: Need to ensure Afghan territory not used for terrorism

New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took part virtually in the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday where he urged the international community to prevent Afghanistan from becoming the source of radicalisation and terrorism.

The Meeting was convened by Italy, which currently holds the G20 Presidency, and chaired by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Issues under consideration at the meeting related to the humanitarian situation; concerns relating to terrorism; and human rights in Afghanistan.

The Indian PM called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens and inclusive administration and emphasized the need to enhance our joint fight against the nexus of radicalization, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region.

He emphasized the centuries-old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan and mentioned that over the last two decades, India contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan. He recalled that over 500 development projects have been implemented by India in Afghanistan, the PMO said.

Stating that the Indian have a great feeling for Afghanistan, Modi said that Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition. He emphasized the need for the international community to ensure that Afghanistan has immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance, the statement added.

"He conveyed support for the important role of the United Nations in Afghanistan and called for renewed support of the G20 for the message contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan. The Prime Minister called on the international community to forge a unified international response without which it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan's situation," read the Prime Minister's Office statement.

