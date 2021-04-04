PM Modi asks officials to work with 'mission-mode' in states seeing Covid surge

Mumbai: More beds to be operationalised for COVID-19 patients

New Delhi, Apr 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 Pandemic situation and vaccination program in the country.

The Prime Minister directed that for sustainable Covid-19 management, awareness of the community and its involvement is paramount and there is a need to continue Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan for Covid-19 management.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the prime minister, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Chairperson (Empowered group on Vaccine Administration), Secretary Health, and other senior officials.

He mentioned that the five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and Vaccination if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment would be effective in curbing the spread of the Pandemic.

A special campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100% mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places/workplaces and health facilities will be organised from April 6 to April 14.

He directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of high case load and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there.

The PM directed to continue with the mission-mode approach in the states and districts reporting high cases so that the collective gains of Covid-19 management in the country in the last 15 months are not squandered.