PM Modi arrives in Varanasi; Lauds Kashi's fight against coronavirus

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where he is inaugurating several public projects, including a 100-bed maternal and child health wing at Benaras Hindu University.

The Prime Minister will also open a multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development on the River Ganga and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi lauded Varanasi and the Uttar Pradesh's fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "The past few months have been very tough for us. The ever-changing and fatal COVID-19 attacked us with full force. However, Kashi and the entire state of Uttar Pradesh fought the virus with all its strength," PM Modi said.

He will also lay foundation stones of several projects and public works, including the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology, 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and a mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv.

In the noon, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, constructed with Japanese assistance. Later, around 2 PM, he'll inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing at BHU and interact with officials and medical professionals to review COVID-19 preparedness.

It is reportedly said that the Prime Minister will fly back to Delhi at 3:30pm today.