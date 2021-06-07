Free vaccination for all above 18 announces PM Modi in address to nation

PM Modi announces free ration for 800 million people till Diwali

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali this year in order to provide foodgrains to the poor.

"Today, the central government has decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali. During this time to crisis, the government is with the poor. Free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month for over 800 million citizens till November," the Prime Minister said during his address to nation.

PM Modi stressed that it is important that the poor have nutritional support when the country is facing a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.