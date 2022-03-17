Will work together for growth of Punjab: PM Modi to Bhagwant Mann

PM Modi to inaugurate the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Mathrubhumi on 18th March

PM Modi addresses valedictory function of 96th Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Valedictory Function of 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration (LBSNAA) today, 17th March at 12 noon via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the new sports complex and dedicate revamped Happy Valley Complex to the Nation.

The 96th Foundation Course is the first Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA based on the principles of Mission Karmayogi, with new pedagogy and course design.

The batch comprises 488 OTs from 16 services and 3 Royal Bhutan Services (Administrative, Police and Forest).

A new pedagogy based on the concepts of Mission Karmayogi is designed to harness the youthful batch's adventurous and innovative spirit. Emphasis was put on transforming the Officer Trainee from a student /citizen into a public servant through initiatives like interaction with Padma Awardees in the spirit of "Sabka Prayas" and village visit for an immersive experience of rural India.

Officer Trainees went to villages in rural and border areas to learn about the issues that residents in these areas confront. Curriculum was designed in a modular format in accordance with the principles of continuous graded learning and self-guided learning. Fitness tests were conducted in addition to health examinations to support the transition from a "exam-stressed student" to a "healthy youthful government servant."

Know all about Narendra Modi