    PM Modi addresses doctors’ community on National Doctors Day: Highlights

    New Delhi, July 01: On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the doctors' fraternity at a programme organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

    Here are the Highlights of PM Modi's address:

    • Today, when the nation is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors have worked tirelessly to save lakhs of lives. There have been those doctors who laid down their lives saving the lives of others. I pay homage to all those doctors who made the supreme sacrifice.
    • 'Many doctors lost life fighting Covid. Coronavirus is mutating, doctors are meeting challenges'
    • This year too, the budgeted allocation for health has more than doubled to over ₹ 2 lakh crores.
    • Today the number of hospitals, the number of AIIMS across the nation, the number of medical colleges have started or are being built. With these, people in the remotest parts of the nation will be able to fulfil their dreams of becoming doctors.
    • We have come up with a Credit Guarantee Scheme of Rs 50,000 crores to strengthen the health infrastructure in such areas, where there is a lack of health facilities
    • Today, our doctors are making & implementing protocols for COVID19. Earlier, we all saw how medical infrastructure was ignored. Despite all problems, India's condition was somewhere stable than other developed countries.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 15:44 [IST]
    X