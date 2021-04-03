PM Modi lists out 7 sins by LDF, UDF, says Aiyappa devotees were welcomed with lathis, not flowers

PM Modi accepts Biden’s invite to attend climate summit

New Delhi, Apr 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the invitation extended by US President, Joe Biden to attend the Leaders' Summit on Climate and the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate on April 22 and 22.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, MEA said that Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Biden's initiative and accepted the invitation. Biden has invited 40 world leaders to take part in the summit. The two day summit will be held virtually in view of the ongoing pandemic. It would be telecast live for public viewing.

PTI reported that the summit will reconvene the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 per cent of global emissions and global GDP.