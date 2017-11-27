PM knows very less of history, says Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleging Congress party during poll campaign in Bhuj, Gujarat.

PM Modi in campaign rally alleged that "The Congress dislikes me because of my poor origins. Can a party stoop so low?"

Subsequently, Anand Sharma said, "PM knows very less of history. Maybe he forgot Lal Bahadur Shastri belonged to poor family. Manmohan Singh came as a refugee & was from poor family too."

"PM must recall Indira Gandhi's slogan of 'Garibi Hatao'. She nationalised banks so poor can get money easily," he said.

On PM Modi's association with industrialists, Anand Sharma, said, "Congress abolished zamindari system. PM has relations with big industrialists but not poverty. They have not made any decision in the favor of poor. He has the habit of commenting on Congress. We will send him a book on Congress to study."

Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge too echoed same views on PM Modi's allegations against the Congress.

Kharge said, "Narendra Modi is an expert in marketing. When a person holds a post, discussions are done on his performance & not his economic status. He is saying such things to gain sympathy ahead of the election."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing rallies in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of assembly polls will be held on December 9.

OneIndia News