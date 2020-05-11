  • search
    PM interacts with CMs; discusses on easing curbs, boosting economic activity

    New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired fifth online meeting with chief ministers on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end.

    In his opening remarks, PM Modi speaks about migrants, says he understands their need to go home. It is challenge for us is to not let Covid-19 spread to villages, the PM says.

    ''We stressed people should stay where they are. But it's human nature to want to go home and so we had to modify or change our decisions (kuch nirnay badalne bhi pare) . Despite that, to make sure it doesn't spread and go to villages, that's our big challenge,'' Modi said.

    On Sunday, the governmenttook a major step by allowing limited passenger train services from Tu sday, for which online bookings start from 11 May. Special trains (total of 30 journeys) will run between Delhi and 14 states.

    Coronavirus crisis: Indian Railways resume services gradually; Train ticket reservation begins

    In his last call with the state CMs, the prime minister had, on 27 April, discussed the exit plan for the second lockdown which ended on 3 May, which was further extended.

