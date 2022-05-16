YouTube
    As Ram Temple is being built in India, People of Nepal equally happy, says PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Nepal for an official visit, is delivering his address in Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

    Modi delivers his address in Lumbini
    PM Modi ddressing a programme in Lumbini on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima

    Addressing Buddh Jayanti event in Lumbini, Nepal, PM said,''I have been getting the opportunity in the past to visit the divine places associated with Lord Buddha on the day of Vaishakh Purnima and for other related events.''

    ''Today, at India's friend Nepal, I had the privilege of visiting Lumbini, the holy birthplace of Lord Buddha in Nepal, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    ''The opportunity that I got to visit the Mayadevi temple is also unforgettable for me. The place where Lord Buddha himself took birth, the energy there, the consciousness there, it is a different feeling,'' PM Modi said at Buddh Jayanti Event in Lumbini

    ''In Janakpur I had said that "Our Ram is also incomplete without Nepal". Today I know as the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is being built in India, the people of Nepal are equally happy,'' he further said.

    The program began with the national anthems of Nepal and India, Sayaun Thunga Phulka and Jana Gana Mana, respectively, reported Doordarshan.

    Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba began his speech at Buddha Jayanti event in Lumbini by welcoming PM Modi

    "Extremely happy today to welcome PM Modi to this sacred land of Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha - the apostle of peace. Delighted to have the presence of PM Modi at this special ceremony in this sacred land," he said.

    Earlier in the ay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba in Lumbini - the birthplace of Gautam Buddha - during which they discussed ways to strengthen ongoing cooperation and develop new areas in the multifaceted bilateral partnership.

    Modi, who is in the Himalayan nation at the invitation of Deuba on a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, met Deuba after offering prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple.

    narendra modi nepal  

    X