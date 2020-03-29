PM 'apologises for taking harsh steps' on COVID-19: Key takeaways from Mann ki Baat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 29: In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address since he announced the COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised for "taking harsh steps" which may caused difficulties, but also called the fight against COVID-19 a battle of life and death.

Entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate coronavirus:

The country will be saved if everyone follow the rules on lockdown

Don't fear and panic. Take proper actions and follow doctor's advice

PM Modi thanks drivers, e-commerce firms, bankers

Coronavirus patients are not criminal, don't misbehave with them

Social distancing doesn't mean stopping of social interaction

We have to win this battle, we will definitely win this battle against coronavirus

Take up old hobbies such as gardening, music during lockdown to deal with isolation