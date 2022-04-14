Please consider: Pro-hijab girl makes desperate plea to CM Bommai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 14: A 17 year girl who is fighting against the hijab ban in Karnataka has appealed to Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, stating that he still has a chance to stop their future from getting ruined.

Aliya Asadi said that the ban on hijab will affect many students who want to appear for the Pre-University examinations scheduled to be held later this month.

2nd PU exams are going to start from 22nd of this month. Hon'ble CM

@BSBommai you still have a chance to stop our future from getting ruined. You can make a decision to allow us to write exams wearing hijab. Please consider this.We are the future of this country, she said in a tweet.

Asadi is one of the petitioners who approached the court against the ban on hijab in educational institutions. The Karnataka High Court however upheld the ban, following which the Supreme Court (SC) was moved.

The HC had said that wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and a uniform dress rule should be followed in educational institutions where it has been prescribed.

Last month around 40 Muslim girls in Udupi did not take the first pre-university exams as they were hurt by the ruling of the HC. The SC on the other hand has refused an urgent hearing on the petitions that challenged the order of the HC.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 13:35 [IST]