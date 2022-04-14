YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Please consider: Pro-hijab girl makes desperate plea to CM Bommai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Apr 14: A 17 year girl who is fighting against the hijab ban in Karnataka has appealed to Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, stating that he still has a chance to stop their future from getting ruined.

    Please consider: Pro-hijab girl makes desperate plea to CM Bommai

    Aliya Asadi said that the ban on hijab will affect many students who want to appear for the Pre-University examinations scheduled to be held later this month.

    2nd PU exams are going to start from 22nd of this month. Hon'ble CM
    @BSBommai you still have a chance to stop our future from getting ruined. You can make a decision to allow us to write exams wearing hijab. Please consider this.We are the future of this country, she said in a tweet.

    Asadi is one of the petitioners who approached the court against the ban on hijab in educational institutions. The Karnataka High Court however upheld the ban, following which the Supreme Court (SC) was moved.

    The HC had said that wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and a uniform dress rule should be followed in educational institutions where it has been prescribed.

    Last month around 40 Muslim girls in Udupi did not take the first pre-university exams as they were hurt by the ruling of the HC. The SC on the other hand has refused an urgent hearing on the petitions that challenged the order of the HC.

    More HIJAB News  

    Read more about:

    hijab karnataka

    Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 13:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X