Plea against Yash's KGF 2 over smoking scenes rejected by Karnataka HC

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, May 24: A plea seeking action against actor Yash and his recently-released film KGF: Chapter 2 has been dismissed by the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

Cancer Aid Association has filed the petition against the makers of KGF 2 and Yash alleging that the film was promoting smoking and sending out a message that it was a healthy habit. The matter came up for the hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Ashok S Kinagi who dismissed the petition as none appeared for the petitioners in the court, Live Law reported.

"Learned counsel for respondent submits that in all practical purposes the petition has become infructuous as the film KGF Chapter 2, has already been released on 14th April. In view of the above the writ petition is dismissed in default as well as having become infructuous," the bench observed as per the website.

The petition had accused the movie of projecting smoking as a healthy and stylish habit in the public place and the trailer of the multilingual film was unlawful, illegal and looks motivated by vested interest, Live Law added.

Prashanth Neel-directed KGF 2, which is produced by Hombale Films, was released on April 14. The film was released in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It has become one of the biggest box office hits in the post-Covid pandemic era and the third highest-grossing film of all time in Indian cinema.

The plea had also claimed that Yash was an actor with a huge fan following and he should have shown his social, moral and legal responsibilities while dealing with a restricted trade product - tobacco. It had also requested the court to direct the CBFC to revoke the certification and issue fresh clearance only after it complies with COTPA Act and rules.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 16:44 [IST]