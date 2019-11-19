  • search
    Plan to introduce electric buses in Andhra Pradesh dropped

    By PTI
    |

    Amaravati, Nov 19: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has dropped the move to introduce 350 electric buses.

    Plan to introduce electric buses in Andhra Pradesh dropped

    On the directions of the state Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the APSRTC cancelled its tender floated in September seeking to deploy the electric buses.

    Initially, he wanted to introduce 1,000 such buses at one-go but later reduced the number to 350 because of 'logistic reasons.'

