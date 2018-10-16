India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Pilots Association writes to Suresh Prabhu seeking 'One Rank One Pay'

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 16: Indian Commercial Pilots Association has written to Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu seeking 'One Rank One Pay' for pilots.

    In the letter, the pilots association said: "We fail to understand as to why the top management has turned a blind eye to this issue which is bleeding national carrier of high-value foreign exchange."

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "MoCA approval was implemented on all narrow body pilots (pilots of erstwhile Indian Airlines) but a section of Wide Body pilots continued to be paid as per their old structure," the ICPA said.

    "From October 2017, Air India management had started paying a section of wide body pilots an ad-hoc amount at par with the new proposal which is yet to be approved by MoCA," it said.

    Also Read Mumbai: Air India air hostess falls off while boarding plane, fractures her leg

    Read more about:

    indian airways pilots salary

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue