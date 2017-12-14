'Phir Hera Pheri’ director Neeraj Vora passes away at 54 in Mumbai

Actor and Director Neeraj Vora passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 54-year-old.

Neeraj Vora took his last breath at 4 am at Criticare Hospital, Andheri.

Vora was born in Bhuj in a Gujarati family in 1963. But he grew up in Santacruz, a suburb of Mumbai. His father, Pandit Vinayak Rai Nanalal Vora was a classical musician and a proponent of Tar- Shehnai.

Neeraj Vora has also acted in many films such as Mann, Holi, Virasat, Rangeela and so on. His directorial ventures Phir Hera Pheri, Khiladi 420 will always be remembered.

He suffered a brain stroke in October 2016 putting him in coma. He was working on Hera Pheri 3 before he went into coma.

OneIndia News