Petrol prices hit new high, Rs.87.77 per litre in Mumbai: Check today’s rate

    New Delhi, Sep 7: Petrol prices soared to fresh record high on Saturday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today. Both petrol and diesel prices have been at their all-time high in the country for around a week now, due to increase in crude oil prices and depreciation in the rupee against the dollar. Weakening of the Indian rupee makes the import of crude oil expensive.

    • Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.80.38 per litre & Rs.72.51 per litre, respectively.
    • In Mumbai, Petrol & Diesel prices are Rs.87.77 per litre & Rs.76.98 per litre, respectively.
    • In Kolkata, the price of petrol has been increased to ₹83.27 per litre while the diesel price has gone up to ₹75.36 per litre.
    • Similarly, petrol is being sold for ₹83.54 per litre in Chennai and the diesel retail price is ₹76.64 per litre.
    On Tuesday, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had stated that the "Relentless rise in prices of petrol and diesel is not inevitable. Because the price is built up by excessive taxes on petrol and diesel. If taxes are cut, prices will decline significantly".

    Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 per cent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 per cent on diesel. Delhi charges a VAT of 27 per cent on petrol and 17.24 per cent on diesel.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
