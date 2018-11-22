  • search

Petrol price cut by 41 paise, diesel 30 paise

By
    New Delhi, Nov 22: Petrol and diesel prices were cut down by 41 paise and 30 paise per litre, respectively, on Thursday. State-run oil retailers have not increased fuel prices in India for over a month as crude struggle to come out of a bearish market.

    Petrol price cut by 41 paise, diesel 30 paise

    A litre of petrol today costs Rs 75.97 in Delhi, Rs 81.50 in Mumbai, Rs 76.57 in Bengaluru, Rs 78.88 in Chennai, Rs 77.93 in Kolkata and Rs 80.55 in Hyderabad.

    Diesel costs Rs 70.97 in Delhi, Rs 74.34 in Mumbai, Rs 71.35 in Bengaluru, Rs 74.99 in Chennai, Rs 72.83 in Kolkata and Rs 77.22 in Hyderabad.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 11:09 [IST]
