Petrol, Diesel prices hiked: Find out today's price here

New Delhi, Aug 26: The fuel prices were hiked on Sunday and with this increase the cost of petrol is Rs 77.78 per litre while that of diesel is Rs 69.32 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is Rs 85.20 per litre and that of diesel is Rs 73.01 per litre.

The revised fuel rates were applicable from 6 am on Sunday August 26, 2018.

On Saturday (August 25), petrol price was Rs 77.67 per litre in Delhi while cost of diesel was Rs 69.18 per litre.

According to a PTI report, petrol and diesel will not come under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the immediate future as neither the Central government nor any of the states is in favour due fears of heavy revenue loss.