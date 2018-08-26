  • search

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked: Find out today's price here

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The fuel prices were hiked on Sunday and with this increase the cost of petrol is Rs 77.78 per litre while that of diesel is Rs 69.32 per litre in Delhi.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In Mumbai, the petrol price is Rs 85.20 per litre and that of diesel is Rs 73.01 per litre.

    The revised fuel rates were applicable from 6 am on Sunday August 26, 2018.

    [Govt hikes LPG price by Rs 1.76 per cylinder]

    On Saturday (August 25), petrol price was Rs 77.67 per litre in Delhi while cost of diesel was Rs 69.18 per litre.

    [Discount on digital payment at petrol pumps cut to 0.25%]

    According to a PTI report, petrol and diesel will not come under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the immediate future as neither the Central government nor any of the states is in favour due fears of heavy revenue loss.

    Read more about:

    petrol petrol price fuel price

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue