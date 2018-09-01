  • search

Petrol, diesel price today

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 1: Price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 78.68/litre (increase by Rs 0.16/litre) and diesel is Rs 70.42/litre (increase by Rs 0.21/litre) on Saturday. In Mumbai, petrol is Rs 86.09/litre (increase by Rs 0.16/litre) and diesel Rs 74.76/litre (increase by Rs 0.22/litre).

    Petrol, diesel price today

    Price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 78.52/litre and Diesel Rs 70.21/litre on Friday.

    The revised rates were made effective from 6 am on August 31, 2018.

    Diesel price had previously hit its highest level on May 29 when it reached Rs 69.31 a litre mark in Delhi. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 77.91 per litre, and Rs 85.33 in Mumbai.

    The rates are however lower than the peak hit on May 29 when they touched Rs Rs 78.43 a litre in Delhi and Rs 86.24 in Mumbai. Fuel prices have been on the rise since August 16 after the rupee dipped to its lowest value against the US dollar.

    Read more about:

    petrol diesel

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 9:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue