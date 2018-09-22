Petrol costs Rs 82.44/litre in Delhi, Rs 89.80 in Mumbai

New Delhi, Sep 22: Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.82.44 per litre and Rs.73.87 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol price stands at Rs.89.80 per litre and diesel Rs.78.42 per litre. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am Saturday.

The cost of transportation fuel has been on the rise since 1 August, largely because of rising crude oil prices and the falling rupee.

Depreciation in the Indian rupee against the US dollar makes the import of crude oil expensive as the transaction is done in dollars.

Petrol prices were revised daily in India with effect from June 15, 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.

Petrol Price in India:

City Today Price Yesterday's Price New Delhi 82.32 82.22 Kolkata 84.16 84.07 Mumbai 89.69 89.60 Chennai 85.58 85.48 Gurgaon 82.77 82.53 Noida 82.01 81.93 Bangalore 82.98 82.88 Bhubaneswar 81.04 80.94 Hyderabad 87.29 87.18