Petrol and diesel prices on 5 September: Check Latest Rates in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi

India

oi-Prakash KL

After remaining static in the last few days, the rates of petrol and diesel have been slashed by 13-15 paise on Sunday, 5 September. The state-run oil marketing companies had not revised the price in the last few days although the price of the international crude oil had seen a dip.

Petrol and Diesel Price in Indian Cities on 5 September

In Mumbai, the price for a litre of petrol stands at Rs 107.26, while the diesel price is retailing at Rs 96.19. The price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 and 88.62, respectively.

The petrol rate per litre in Kolkata has been revised to Rs 101.62 while the diesel rate stood at Rs 91.71. In Chennai, the price of petrol stands at Rs 93.40, per litre. Whereas diesel is being retailed at Rs 93.40.

In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol can be bought at Rs 104.70 and the diesel rate stands at Rs 94.04. The price of a litre of petrol in Patna retailed at Rs 104.12 while the diesel rate is priced at Rs 94.86.

In Bhopal, petrol and diesel are retailed at Rs 109.31 and 97.68, respectively.

On daily basis, the oil marketing companies revise the price of fuels and the new prices will come into effect at 6 am every day. Four factors influence the rise of fuel price crude - oil, freight and processing charges, excise duty and VAT.

City Petrol Price (per litre) Diesel Price (per litre) Mumbai Rs 107.26 Rs 96.19 Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 88.62 Chennai Rs 99.12 Rs 93.40 Kolkata Rs 101.62 Rs 91.72 Bengaluru Rs 104.70 Rs 94.04 Patna Rs 104.12 Rs 94.86 Bhopal Rs 109.91 Rs 97.68