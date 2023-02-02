Radicalisation: Need to deliver a harder blow to deal with radicals who have no faith in human rights

Caught on dash cam: Biker purposefully collides with car at 3 am, chases Couple inside the vehicle

From impersonators to reporters, how the PFI still remains a threat

Perfume-based IEDs: A growing threat in terrorism

India

oi-Deepika S

Perfume-based IEDs are a grave threat to security, and authorities must remain vigilant and act swiftly to detect and prevent these types of attacks.

New Delhi, Feb 02: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claimed to have achieved a major breakthrough in Narwal blast case by arresting a Lashkar-e-Tayiba militant, who is also a government employee, from whose possession a "perfume IED", first of its kind, was recovered.

As per police, this is the first time any perfume Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) has been recovered in Jammu region after sticky bombs and timer-fitted IEDs.

"This is the first time we have recovered a perfume IED. We have not recovered any perfume IED before. The IED will blast if anyone tries to press or open it. Our special team will handle that IED," said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

Perfume-Based IEDs: A Growing Threat in Terrorism

From hijackings and bombings to cyber-attacks and mass shootings, terrorism has changed over the years. The use of perfume-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) has emerged as a new trend posing a significant threat to public safety.

Five CRPF jawans injured in IED blast during encounter with naxals in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Perfume-based IEDs can be concealed in items such as perfumes, colognes, and other personal care products to conceal explosive materials. These work through a timer or pressure trigger. They are simple, easy to conceal, and difficult to detect, making them an attractive choice for terrorists.

Previous instances

The first known instance of perfume-based IED's occurred in 2015. Terrorists used a combination of suicide bombers and IEDs to kill 130 people and injure hundreds more in Paris.

One of the attackers was found to have carried a perfume bottle filled with TATP (triacetone triperoxide), a highly explosive and unstable material that can be made from easily accessible chemicals.

In a similar instance in 2016, a terrorist attempted to use a perfume-based IED to blow up a passenger plane traveling from Australia to Abu Dhabi. The device was discovered and defused before it could cause any harm, but it highlights the growing trend of terrorists using these devices as a means of attack.

In J&K's Kupwara, IED detected and diffused

Many countries have stepped up vigil at airports and other public places to mitigate the threat posed by perfume-based IED's.

This includes the use of advanced screening technologies, such as X-rays and sniffer dogs, to detect explosive materials. However, the use of these technologies remains a major challenge due to the highly volatile nature of the chemicals used in these devices and the fact that they can be concealed easily.

Perfume-based IEDs are a grave threat to security, and authorities must remain vigilant and act swiftly to detect and prevent these types of attacks.