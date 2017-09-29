People want construction of Ram Temple: Yogi Adityanath

The issue of Ram Mandir is seeming to be gaining momentum again as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the significance of Ayodhya issue cannot be overlooked, adding that people 'want construction of Ram Temple'.

Ppl want construction of Ram Temple but matter is sub-judice. Must wait for verdict. However can't overlook significance of Ayodhya: UP CM pic.twitter.com/dOdgmCXCOe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2017

After meeting an astrologer, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had on Thursday exuded the confidence of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya before 2019.

Singh said, "Swami Brahma Yogananda had predicted Modi ji will become Prime Minister and he now predicted a grand Ram Temple before 2019...Also, now a situation in the country is changing. People who were earlier opposed to it now want a grand Ram temple".

Last week two additional district judges were appointed as observers at the Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya by the Allahabad High Court.

The observers are Additional District Judge, Basti, Irfan Ahmad and Additional District Judge, Faizabad, Amarjeet Tripathi.

They will submit fortnightly reports to the Supreme Court on the disputed site's status quo and the adjacent excess area that was acquired.

The apex court had on August 11 said it would commence the final hearing in the longstanding dispute from December 5, the eve of 25th anniversary of the Barbi Masjid's demolition.

OneIndia News