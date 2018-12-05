Home News India People have rejected Congress' 'dynastic' and 'appeasement' politics: Amit Shah

People have rejected Congress' 'dynastic' and 'appeasement' politics: Amit Shah

India

oi-Vikas SV

Jaipur, Dec 5: Exuding confidence people of Rajasthan would vote Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje back to power, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying that the grand old party has been indulging in negative politics.

"Congress has tried to fight these elections using their usual 3 topics of communalism, dynastic politics and appeasement politics..People in the state have rejected caste and dynasty politics of Congress," Shah said while interacting with the media in Jaipur.

"After forming the narendramodi government at the centre BJP has performed very well in all the state elections.. has campaigned using negative politics and by levelling false allegations against the Rajasthan government," he further said while answering to a wide range of questions asked by the journalists.

On the Bulandshahr violence over cow slaughter in which a cop was killed, Shah said the issue should not be politicised.

Also Read | BJP 'betrayed people', will lose elections in Rajasthan: Hardik Patel

"It is an unfortunate incident, an SIT has been formed and they are investigating. It shouldn't be politicized, everything will become clear when the SIT files its report," he added.

Vasundhara Raje has been the chief minister of the state for the full term of 5 years. She was also the chief minister from 2003 to 2008. In 2008, the BJP lost the elections and Congress party made its veteran leader Ashok Gehlot the chief minister of Rajasthan. In 2013, the BJP returned with a massive mandate and Vasundhara Raje again took the leadership of the state.

In 2013, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 163 seats and the Congress 23 seats in the 14th assembly election. Elections in Rajasthan have been a two-party affair. Simmering farm discontent in rural Rajasthan is emerging as the biggest challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its attempt to retain power in the desert state. Only a quarter of Rajasthan's households live in urban areas and farmers constitute a strong and influential block of voters in the state. The general consensus seems to be that the BJP may retain the urban vote, while the Congress will take the rural.

Polling in Rajasthan will take place on December 7.