Pegasus: SC grants probe panel time until June 20 to submit report

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 20: The Supreme Court on Friday granted time till June 20 to the committee formed to probe the Pegasus snooping row.

The committee headed by former judge, Justice R V Raveendran told the court that 29 mobile devices have been examined apart from the interaction with several journalists and experts.

The technical committee is expected to submit its report to the Pegasus oversight panel by May end following which the final report will be submitted in the Supreme Court on June 20.

A massive controversy erupted last year when the NSO Group hit the headlines with the alleged use of its Pegasus software by some governments to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and others in a number of countries, including India, triggered concerns over issues relating to privacy.

Justice Raveendran, who is heading the monitoring panel, has been assisted by former IPS officer Alok Joshi and Sundeep Oberoi, Chairman of Sub Committee in International Organisation of Standardisation/ International Electro-Technical Commission/Joint Technical Committee in monitoring the inquiry of the technical panel.

Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:58 [IST]