Peaceful protest against mandatory STPs in Bengaluru

Bangalore Apartments' Federation (BAF) organised a peaceful protest across the city against the government's order making STPs mandatory with retrospective effect without taking into consideration structural integrity and strength of the buildings.

As per the government order construction of sewage treatment plants is mandatory in apartment complexes with more than 50 houses by December 31.

The forum complained of 'continues harassment' of apartment residents. The forum claimed that apartments have been threatened with disconnection of power and water and initiation of criminal action despite being innocent, law-abiding and non-polluting citizens.

The Forum stated that:

Non-polluting apartments are being forced to install high-cost STPs retrospectively, even though experts have opined that buildings might collapse

Apartments with fully functional STPs are being threatened with criminal action for letting out properly treated sewage

Apartment residents pay 300 per cent more for water compared to individual house residents

Despite collecting an SWM cess for waste collection, BBMP does not collect your waste

Higher power tariff and property tax is being contemplated for apartment residents

The 'Apartment Rally' was held in HSR layout, Bellandur, old airport, Madras Road, Sanjay Nagar, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Malleshwaram etc. More than 150 apartment associations joined the rally.

Also, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board stated that establishments falling under the red (most polluting) category, generating more than 100 kiloliters of liquid waste a day, and will have to comply with environmental regulations.

OneIndia News