Pawan Kalyan shows 'chappal' to warn YSRCP over 'package star' jibe | VIDEO

    Amaravati, Oct 18: Launching a tirade against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said that if anybody calls him package star he will beat up him with his chappal.

    Pawan Kalyan shows chappal to warn YSRCP over package star jibe
    Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan

    Addressing the gathering, Pawan Kalyan holding up his slippers said, "Those who call me 'package star', I will beat you with my slippers left and right."

    The crowd, all Jana Sena workers, leaders and supporters, cheered their party chief.

    Pawan Kalyan, younger brother of megastar Chiranjeevi, was furious at the ruling party for its personal attacks on him and warned them of serious consequences. According to reports, some ruling party leaders, including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had termed him package star while alleging that he takes package from parties like BJP and TDP.

    EC orders YSRCP to clarify reports that Jagan made its life-time permanent presidentEC orders YSRCP to clarify reports that Jagan made its life-time permanent president

    Pawan dared the ruling party for an open fight and made it clear that he would no longer keep quiet on baseless allegations.

    On Sunday, the Visakhapatnam police said they have served a notice on Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan as his supporters allegedly attacked ministers, civilians and police officials at the local airport, reported news agency PTI.

    The attack left some people injured, the police said.

    The police, however, did not specify who were the public representatives or police officers nor the number of those grievously injured.

    pawan kalyan ysr congress party

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 18:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2022
    X