Covid Vaccine for Children in India: Centre not in a rush, need to tread with caution: Mandaviya

Norovirus outbreak in Kerala: How contagious is it? Symptoms, treatment, all you need to know

Patients with Covid history add to diabetes case burden

India

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Nov 13: At least 25 per cent of newly reported diabetes cases have a confirmed history of COVID-19, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital authorities said in New Delhi on Friday citing its OPD data of close to two years.

They said that in people with a confirmed history of moderate to severe coronavirus infection, various recurring and new health ailments have been reported.

Experts at the hospital said inflammatory reactions after Covid could include, hypoxia, weakness, weight loss, hair loss, myocarditis, thyroid and diabetes which is being reported as one of the most common diseases.

Various global studies have reported the increasing prevalence of newly diagnosed diabetes cases having a history of COVID-19, the hospital group claimed in a statement.

Basis this available insight, doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals studied this development and noted the same through an "exhaustive internal OPD data" from close to two years, it claimed.

Dr Subhash Kumar Wangnoo, senior consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, at Apollo Centre for Obesity, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "Our data from OPDs have shown that in patients who had confirmed Covid infection, nearly 25 per cent were new-onset diabetic patients.

"Stress-induced hyperglycemia was seen in 10 per cent of patients who had Covid infection. In patients of established diabetes (already diabetic) more than 60 per cent showed worsening of glycemic status, which persisted for more than 3 months," he said.

Diabetes in itself is a pro-inflammatory state posing a risk of an inflammatory response along with COVID-19 which leads to the aggravation of blood sugar levels, the statement said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 10:40 [IST]