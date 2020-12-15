Patient care services hit as AIIMS nurses in Delhi go on indefinite strike

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: The AIIMS Nurses Union announced an indefinite strike from Monday.

They have been demanding redressal of their grievances, including those related to the 6th Pay Commission. The nurses are demanding redressal of issues such as abolishment of gender based reservation in the recruiting process of nursing officers, enhancement of hospital accommodation and cadre restructuring review.

R Bhushan, secretary, Ministry of Health said that there should be no cessation or disruption of nursing functions in AIIMS not such an action aided or abetted.

"It is hereby directed that AIIMS Delhi should ensure that directions of Delhi High Court are strictly complied with without fail and there should be no cessation or disruption of nursing functions in AIIMS nor such an action aided or abetted," Bhushan said.

He also said that non-compliance will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act read with the Indian Penal Code. Action will be taken accordingly against the defaulting authorities/employees.

"Very sadly, we are announcing that the about 5,000 nurses at AIIMS are going on indefinite strike from Monday onwards regarding the redressal of their demands, including that related to the Sixth Central Pay Commission," Harish Kajla, president of the AIIMS Nurses Union announced.

For the past six months we have been requesting the Central Government to consider our demands, but the government has turned down our demands. Our demands were agreed to by Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan in the meeting held last year. It is shocking to us that the AIIMS administration decided to recruit nursing officers immediately on a contractual basis, he also said.

"I appeal to all the nurses and nursing officers to come back and work and help us get through this pandemic. Whatever issues you (nurses) have we will try and resolve amicably and try and be sympathetic to your demands but as the time of hardship and this time of trial and tribulation please do not go on strike," Dr. Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director said.

He further said that the nurses union had actually put in 23 demands. Almost all the demands have been met by the AIIMS administration and government.

"The nurses union had actually put in 23 demands. Almost all of the demands have been met by the AIIMS administration and by the government. There is one demand which they have insisted upon and this is basically a perceived anomaly in the fixation of the initial pay as per the sixth CPC is concerned," He said.

"We are currently having the 7th Pay Commission which is being implemented and multiple meetings have been held with the nurses union with the representatives not only by the AIIMS administration and but also by the economic adviser in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," the AIIMS Director also said.

He further said that it, however, seems inappropriate when a country is fighting a pandemic and when we are fighting for near and dear ones to save lives and we know that we need to work only after for two more months and vaccine may provide a solution. Unfortunately, at present, the nurses union has gone on a strike and the country is going through a lot of hardship. People are facing pay cuts and even lost their job. The nurses union is asking for a pay hike which seems very inappropriate.