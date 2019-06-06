  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Patel seeks another date to depose before ED

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, June 06: Former civil aviation minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Thursday requested for another date to depose before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe related to the losses suffered by national carrier Air India as part of an alleged multi-crore-rupee aviation scam, hours ahead of his appearance before the agency.

    Patel (62) has also been named in a recent chargesheet filed by the federal agency before a court as a person known to alleged aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

    Patel seeks another date to depose before ED
    Former civil aviation minister and NCP leader Praful Patel

    He was to depose before the agency on Thursday.

    Irregularities in purchase of Airbus: ED set to question Praful Patel

    The NCP leader, who was in charge of the civil aviation ministry between 2004 and 2011, has not been mentioned as an accused in the case.

    "Due to my prior commitments, I have requested ED for another date," Patel said.

    The statement of Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP, will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Patel had earlier told PTI that he would be happy to cooperate with the ED for their understanding of the complexities of the aviation industry.

    More PRAFUL PATEL News

    Read more about:

    praful patel civil aviation ministry pmla enforcement directorate

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue